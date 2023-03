DALLAS — DART trains round Dallas are stalled as power outages go away them not able to transport.

Officials say a power outage at DART’s central station has left the trains caught.

Teams are looking to get a generator in position now, officers say, and DART is speaking with ONCOR to take a look at to mend the power outage once imaginable.

DART is shifting whichever trains they are able to and riders are being notified of the delays.

