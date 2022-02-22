Dartmouth vs. Yale: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Yale @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Yale 15-10; Dartmouth 7-15

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Edward Leede Arena. Yale will be hoping to build upon the 72-69 win they picked up against Dartmouth when they previously played in February.

Yale was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-75 to the Princeton Tigers.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Columbia Lions with a sharp 79-50 victory.

Dartmouth’s win lifted them to 7-15 while Yale’s defeat dropped them down to 15-10. We’ll see if Dartmouth can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena — Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena — Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.