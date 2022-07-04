Data shows NYPD homicide clearance rate is worse than national average – CBS News



Watch CBS News



Nearly half of all murderers in our country are walking free, and in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with CBS News, we’re examining what’s behind the rise in “Crime Without Punishment.” Barely 50% of murder cases in the U.S. get solved, and as CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the NYPD’s clearance rate is even worse. Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On