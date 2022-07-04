Texas

Data shows NYPD homicide clearance rate is worse than national average

July 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


Data shows NYPD homicide clearance rate is worse than national average – CBS News


Watch CBS News


Nearly half of all murderers in our country are walking free, and in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with CBS News, we’re examining what’s behind the rise in “Crime Without Punishment.” Barely 50% of murder cases in the U.S. get solved, and as CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the NYPD’s clearance rate is even worse.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.


story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram