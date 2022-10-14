Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 in the US

College Football
Kansas will go to Oklahoma in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you’ll find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this recreation in the US.
Oklahoma and Kansas will conflict in a vital matchup from Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you’ll find all the particulars about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you may watch the recreation on fuboTV (Free Trial).
The Oklahoma Sooners have collapsed. After being the No.6 ranked staff in the nation, the downfall has been unstoppable with consecutive losses in opposition to Kansas State, TCU and Texas. Last week’s 49-0 blowout by the Longhorns at house meant Oklahoma are out of the Top 25. The good news for Brent Venables’ staff is that the Sooners have gained the final 17 conferences with the Jayhawks. Dillon Gabriel continues to be in the concussion protocol, however is anticipated to be the beginning quarterback.
Meanwhile, Kansas are having a outstanding season with a 5-1 report. Although they arrive from a 38-31 loss in opposition to a robust staff like TCU, the Jayhawks are nonetheless on their quest for bowl elegibility. That hasn’t occurred since 2008. Nevertheless, head coach Lance Leipold will not have quarterback Jalon Daniels after the star prospect injured his proper shoulder in the final recreation in opposition to the Horned Frogs. Jason Bean could be the starter.
Oklahoma vs Kansas: Date
The Sooners will host the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 12 PM (ET). The recreation can be performed at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.
Oklahoma vs Kansas: Time by State in the US
ET: 12 PM
CT: 11 AM
MT: 10 AM
PT: 9 AM
How to watch Oklahoma vs Kansas in the US
The recreation between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season can be accessible to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another choice if you don’t need to miss it in the United States is ESPN2.
