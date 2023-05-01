Daughter of Shaq Barrett drowns after falling into pool in Tampa

On Sunday morning, Tampa Police gained a 911 name from a house close to South West Shore Boulevard a couple of 2-year-old discovered in a pool. Tragically, it used to be the 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett. According to government, the infant had fallen into the pool on the circle of relatives’s house in the Beach Park group and drowned.

Tampa Fire Rescue spoke back right away and used to be ready to get the heartbeat of the little woman again via CPR. However, she may just now not make it and gave up the ghost after being taken to Tampa General Hospital as showed by way of the government. Barrett and his spouse, Jordanna, have 3 different youngsters.

The Bucs additionally launched a observation expressing their condolences.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”