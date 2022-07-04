Daughter of slain Mexico reporter dies of wounds from attack that killed her father

The daughter of a reporter slain earlier this week within the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas died Friday of wounds suffered within the attack that killed her father.

On Wednesday, Antonio de la Cruz grew to become the twelfth journalist killed to this point this yr in Mexico, when a person on a motorbike fired at him in his automobile outdoors his dwelling. His daughter Cinthya de la Cruz Martínez, 23, was with him within the car and was additionally shot.

On Friday, the newspaper De la Cruz labored for, Expreso, reported that the daughter had died of her accidents at a hospital in Ciudad Victoria, the place the attack occurred. She had suffered a bullet wound to the top, in keeping with the newspaper.

Also Friday, the governor of the western state of Jalisco mentioned the director of a college radio station within the coastal metropolis of Puerto Vallarta had been stabbed in what he described as an tried theft.

Gov. Enrique Alfaro mentioned Susanna Carreño was in steady situation after present process surgical procedure.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador mentioned Thursday that federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation of the killing of de la Cruz as a crime against freedom of expression.

One of the reporter’s colleagues mentioned De la Cruz had as soon as been requested, apparently by state authorities, to take away some of his tweets.

Antonio de la Cruz twitter.com/tonypresss



“On Twitter, Antonio criticized the state government a lot and criticized the government,” mentioned fellow reporter Carlos Manuel Juárez. “He even told me at one point that they had asked him to take down some critical tweets that he put up.”

De la Cruz, 47, was a reporter for the native newspaper Expreso for nearly three a long time.

“This is clearly an attack on freedom of expression,” mentioned Expreso’s director, Miguel Domínguez.

Almost all of Tamaulipas’ current governors have confronted accusations of corruption, ranging from cash laundering to aiding drug cartels.

Expreso has been focused over time. In 2012, one of the worst years of drug cartel violence, a automobile bomb exploded in entrance of the newspaper’s constructing. In 2018, a cooler with a human head inside was left on the newspaper, with a warning to not report on violence within the metropolis.

Other reporters killed in Mexico in 2022

In May, two colleagues at a news website had been shot to dying within the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office mentioned it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the web news website El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.

In March, prosecutors within the western state of Michoacan mentioned reporter Armando Linares was shot to dying at a house within the city of Zitacuaro. His killing got here six weeks after the slaying of a colleague, Roberto Toledo, from the identical outlet, Monitor Michoacan. It was Linares who introduced Toledo’s dying Jan. 31 in a video posted to social media.

In early March, gunmen killed Juan Carlos Muñiz, who coated crime for the web news website Testigo Minero within the state of Zacatecas.

Jorge Camero, the director of a web-based news website who was till not too long ago a municipal employee within the northern state of Sonora, was killed in late February.

In early February, Heber López, director of the web news website Noticias Web, was shot to dying within the southern state of Oaxaca.

Reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was discovered shot to dying inside her automobile in Tijuana on Jan. 23. In a news convention in 2019, Maldonado Lopez advised Mexico’s president she feared for her life.

Reporter José Luis Gamboa was killed within the Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Jan. 10.

Crime photographer Margarito Martínez was gunned down outdoors his Tijuana dwelling on Jan. 17. Guillermo Arias, whose pictures chronicle life and dying within the streets of Tijuana, labored with Martinez for a few years.

He recalled the painful expertise of protecting the homicide of his good friend and fellow journalist.

“His daughter arrived and asked me not to photograph her dad’s body,” Arias advised CBS News.