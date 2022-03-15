Daunte Wright memorial to stay put in Brooklyn Center

The mayor of the Minneapolis suburb the place Daunte Wright was killed by an officer who stated she mistook her handgun for her Taser stated Tuesday {that a} memorial to the Black motorist will keep in place

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The mayor of the Minneapolis suburb the place Daunte Wright was killed by an officer who stated she mistook her handgun for her Taser stated Tuesday {that a} memorial to the Black motorist will keep in place, after miscommunication with employees led some to imagine it might be eliminated.

Brooklyn Middle Mayor Michael Elliot advised WCCO-AM that the memorial would keep on the intersection the place Wright was killed by former officer Kim Potter. Elliot known as the intersection a sacred spot.

“This had come to represent so many of those killings of Black folks in America,” Elliot stated. “It’s a signal of empowerment.”

Wright, 20, was killed on April 11 after Brooklyn Middle officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror — violations that civil rights activists say are used as a pretext to cease Black motorists.

Potter, the white former police officer convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced final month to 2 years in jail.

Legal professionals for Wright’s household stated in a press release Tuesday that the town dedicated to sustaining the memorial in its present location. They stated the town and household will work along with others to assemble a everlasting memorial.

“The household is inspired by the town’s dedication to preserving Daunte’s legacy and this tragic and necessary piece of historical past, which implies a lot to Daunte’s household and so many extra. The household is indebted to these supporters who’ve continued to go to and keep the memorial and battle for its continued existence,” the household’s attorneys stated.

———

Discover the AP’s full protection of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright