Davante Adams free agency 2022: Packers to apply franchise tag to All-Pro WR following Aaron Rodgers’ megadeal

Davante Adams is now locked in with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. That’s because, as long anticipated, the Packers are expected to apply the franchise tag to arguably the best wide receiver in all of football — per NFL Network — on the heels of making reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

If no long-term deal is struck with Adams by July 15, he’ll be forced to play under the fully guaranteed franchise tag that will pay him $18.419 million in 2022. It’s likely one reason for the delay in getting Adams’ deal done was the fact the All-Pro wideout was keeping a close eye on the Rodgers situation, as he so readily admitted, and might have not been ready for a long-term commitment to the Packers until they got one from their franchise quarterback — the two having combined to be one of the most prolific QB-WR tandems in the league.

“Naturally,” Adams said in December of the Rodgers saga. “Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game. There’s a lot that goes into it, so it won’t be the end-all, be-all, but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at.”

With Rodgers now in tow on a four-year deal that averages a record-setting $50 million per season, and one that’s structured to allow cap relief in 2022 (presumably with an eye on awarding Adams his own megadeal), things are looking up in talks between Adams and the Packers. The two-time First-Team All-Pro absolutely wrecks games when given the chance, and although things again didn’t go as planned for the team’s offense this postseason, the Packers would be in dire straits at the position without Adams leading the charge for Rodgers.

Since truly finding his groove as WR1 in 2016, the five-time Pro Bowler has amassed 7,192 receiving yards (12.4 yards per reception) and 69 touchdowns. If Adams was allowed to hit the open market, he would’ve reset the WR market, and still might — only now it would be in Green Bay.