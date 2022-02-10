Dave Chappelle Helped Kill Affordable Housing With Threats To Pull Business

Dave Chappelle was caught on video threatening to pull his $65 million investment in his hometown if they passed a bill that would allow affordable housing in the area.

Dave Chappelle is a world-renowned comedian to most of us, but in the city of Yellow Springs, Ohio he is just Dave. Yellow Springs is where Dave calls home and he is the pride of the city. In his Untitled documentary, he showcased how he saved his community during COVID-19 and generated millions of dollars by putting on shows in a friend’s backyard.

With all of his involvement in the community, it goes without saying that people will not like everything he does, but his latest involvement has social media up in arms.

According to the DaytonDailyNews, Chappelle recently helped kill plans to bring affordable housing to Yellow Springs in favor of his own personal interest. Chappelle threatened to pull his $65 million investment in the area if the housing was approved and even had harsh words in the city meeting for even having to show up and prove his point.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” Chappelle said at the council meeting. “You look like clowns. I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table.”

Chappelle previously made his stance clear and even offered up his own land if the plan were to be approved.

“I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable. I would say that Oberer can buy all of this property from me if they want to be your benefactor because I will no longer want to.”

With the plans killed, thanks to Chappelle and others, the city will now build 143 single-family homes with a starting price of approximately $300,000. Long story short, Dave Chappelle is not for affordable housing for the poor.

While social media is up in arms, at the end of the day, I think it’s just business and Chappelle must protect his investment by any means necessary.