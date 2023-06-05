Dave Chappelle to bring stand-up comedy show to AT&T Center in July

SAN ANTONIO – Dave Chappelle, an award-winning American comic, actor, screenwriter, and manufacturer of tv and picture, has introduced that he’ll be acting reside on the AT&T Center this summer time in his stand-up comedy show, “Dave Chappelle Live”. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m., in accordance to a press liberate.

Tickets for the show shall be that can be purchased on Monday, June 5 at 5 p.m. during the middle’s website online or Ticketmaster’s website online.

It is essential to word that the show shall be a phone-free enjoy with person Yondr pouches to safe all telephones, smartwatches, and equipment which shall be opened on the finish of the development, as said in the development main points.

About Dave Chappelle

Chappelle has won a large number of awards and nominations for his outstanding paintings each in stand-up and tv together with 3 consecutive Grammy awards for Best Comedy Album. In 2017, he ranked quantity 9 in Rolling Stone’s “50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time”. He additionally earned 5 Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and used to be named the “Comic Genius of America” by way of Esquire in 2013.