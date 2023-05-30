Davenport officials say 5 unaccounted for after building collapse, 2 likely still in apartment building

The mayor and police chief of Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday that five people remain unaccounted for, including two who could still be in the wreckage of a partially collapsed apartment building.

Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the numbers at a news conference where a family member of one of those missing people also spoke.

The six-story apartment building partially collapsed Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, nine people had been rescued.

Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Jim Morris said at a news conference that he had spoken earlier with technical rescue teams “regarding the viability of an additional search” of the building for other occupants and pets. The search teams were still on site, although Morris noted that the structure “is unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses.”

A structural engineer at the firm Shive-Hattery agreed. “The building is in imminent danger of collapse,” he said at the news conference, adding that the “debris pile itself is helping hold up the building.”





People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse on May 28, 2023.



/ Getty Images





This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.