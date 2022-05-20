Dave’s Hot Chicken new Troy location opens Friday

Front Page Trending News

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
A second Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Troy.

Editor’s note:  A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Michigan. There are three.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, known for its mild to spicy Nashville-style hot chicken, is opening a new location Friday at 624 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy.

It’s the third Michigan location for the California-based franchise started by three friends as a pop-up in an east Hollywood parking lot.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first metro Detroit location last fall in Dearborn.  A Howell location opened in February.  

The hallmark of Dave’s Hot Chicken menu is its simplicity. All its chicken tenders have been brined, according to the chain, then breaded, fried and spiced.

All the chicken is halal, which means “permitted” in Arabic and refers to Islamic dietary laws requiring a prescribed method of slaughter.

Dave's Hot Chicken tenders, sliders and fries.

Its crispy fried tenders are offered in three combos. Each combo comes with crinkle-cut fries. The signature chicken tenders are served with a slice of bread, pickles and Dave’s signature sauce. Other combos are chicken tender sliders (two) or one tender and one slider. Both are served with pickles, a side of the chain’s kale slaw and Dave’s signature sauce. Combos are $11.99-$13.99.



