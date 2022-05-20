Dave’s Hot Chicken new Troy location opens Friday

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Michigan. There are three.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, known for its mild to spicy Nashville-style hot chicken, is opening a new location Friday at 624 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy.

It’s the third Michigan location for the California-based franchise started by three friends as a pop-up in an east Hollywood parking lot.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first metro Detroit location last fall in Dearborn. A Howell location opened in February.

[ Want the latest news on area restaurant openings and closings? Download our app ]

The hallmark of Dave’s Hot Chicken menu is its simplicity. All its chicken tenders have been brined, according to the chain, then breaded, fried and spiced.

All the chicken is halal, which means “permitted” in Arabic and refers to Islamic dietary laws requiring a prescribed method of slaughter.

Its crispy fried tenders are offered in three combos. Each combo comes with crinkle-cut fries. The signature chicken tenders are served with a slice of bread, pickles and Dave’s signature sauce. Other combos are chicken tender sliders (two) or one tender and one slider. Both are served with pickles, a side of the chain’s kale slaw and Dave’s signature sauce. Combos are $11.99-$13.99.

Other sides include mac and cheese, cheese fries or you can get a single slider or tender.

Another signature of Dave’s Hot Chicken is you can order the tenders in seven different spice levels, from none to mild to extra hot or reaper, the highest level of spice.

More:Top 10 Takeover dining series: Tickets for Shelby, a Detroit speakeasy, go on sale Friday

More:BJ’s Warehouse deal saves you 75 cents a gallon on gas: How to get it

More:Cousins Maine Lobster food truck coming to metro Detroit: Where to find it

The popular franchise just started out four years ago. It has grown into a chain with more than 50 locations nationwide.

Best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan came up with the idea.

It became a hit after Eater/LA wrote about the hot chicken with a headline that read: “East Hollywood’s Late-Night Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind.”

From there, the foursome opened a spot in a strip mall featuring an interior décor by local street artists.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, 248-918-0799. Order pickup at daveshotchicken.com.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: [email protected] Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.