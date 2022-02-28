David Beckham’s Inter Miami plan move to sign PSG’s Lionel Messi

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Miami set plan for PSG’s Messi

Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas has suggested that David Beckham’s links with Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi could help the MLS side tempt the Argentina playmaker to Florida.

2 Related

That’s according to Goal, who are reporting that the Major League Soccer side will make an audacious attempt to bring Messi to the DRV-PNK Stadium either this or next summer.

Beckham finished his stellar career at PSG before entering the world of MLS club ownership. Now entering its third year in the league, Miami aim to convince Messi to join after previous signings such as striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, although the latter will no longer continue playing at Miami.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has a two-year deal in the French capital, with PSG having the option of a third year next summer. The 34-year-old is yet to reach his top form at the since his switch from Barcelona last year, scoring just seven times in 23 appearances so far.

An early escape route could tempt Messi, who has previously expressed interest in playing in MLS.

– ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

– Manchester United are now favourites to sign striker Harry Kane in the summer, with rivals Manchester City turning their attentions to Erling Haaland. That’s according to Bild, who also believe the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford is likely in the summer, which in turn will help facilitate the move for the 28-year-old England captain. City gave up on signing Kane last summer after Tottenham Hotspur refused to transfer him, and have instead switched their attention to Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland.

– Manchester City and Chelsea are both keen to sign West Bromwich Albion playmaker Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to the Sun. The 15-year-old England youth international looked all set to join the Blues at the end of the season, but City chiefs are now confident that they can rival their Premier League counterparts for his signature. With Chelsea distracted by off-field problems involving the club’s ownership and Roman Abramovic, City are hoping they can steal a march on signing the talented young midfielder.

– Spanish outlet Marca have been putting two and two together and controversially concluding that Barcelona star Gavi could be on his way to Real Madrid. The 17-year-old star has established himself in the Barca first team already but the club and player are yet to reach an agreement on the renewal of his contract, which runs out in June 2023. In the meantime, the Spain international’s agent Ivan de la Pena has been spotted at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas offices in the last few days, sparking rumours of a potential switch to Los Blancos.

– Disappointing back-to-back draws against Salernitana and Udinese have focused the minds at AC Milan, and the club are prioritising the signing of coveted defender Sven Botman in an attempt to fend off interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Calciomercato. Rossoneri chiefs Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are liaising with Lille in an effort to close a deal for the 22-year-old before the end of the season.

– Internazionale’s pursuit of Davide Frattesi continues, with Calciomercato suggesting that the Sassuolo midfielder is now their top priority. Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to reinforce his midfield for the 2022-23 season, and Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta has already been in talks with Sassuolo counterpart Giovanni Carnevali about the switch. Marotta will return to try and get the deal over the line before the end of the season, with the fee believed to be the only major sticking point. Fratessi has scored two goals and added two assists this season.