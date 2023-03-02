David Brown Resigns From Chicago Police – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is resigning his submit someday after town’s mayoral number one election through which crime was once a central factor.

Brown was once appointed to the position in April 2020 and can step down on March 16, seven months prior to he turns 63, the necessary retirement age for Chicago law enforcement officials.

His subsequent forestall: Texas.

“I’ve accepted a job opportunity to be the Chief Operating Officer of Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm with seven offices in Texas,” Brown’s announcement mentioned. “I will be stepping down as Chicago Police Superintendent effective March 16, 2023, so the incoming mayor can begin the process as soon as possible to hire the next superintendent.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department,” the announcement said. “I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city.”

DAVID BROWN’S RETURN TO TEXAS

Brown retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2016 after serving as the executive of police for 6 years. He spent greater than 3 a long time with the Dallas Police Department, first becoming a member of in 1983 on account of the crack cocaine epidemic’s affect on his community in Oak Cliff.

During his tenure as leader, he keen on neighborhood policing and transparency whilst dealing with backlash from unions over town’s low pay. He fought to cut back experiences of police brutality and officer-involved shootings.

Brown’s management throughout the July 2016 downtown Dallas police ambush that left 5 officials useless and his choice to make use of a bomb hooked up to a robotic to take down the lone gunman won national reward.

Brown retired in 2016 and was once changed a 12 months later by means of Renee Hall, who left the dept on the finish of 2020. Eddie Garcia was once appointed leader in 2021. After his retirement, Brown worked as a network news contributor.

Brown will flip 63 on Oct. 22.

CHICAGO CRIME THE FOCUS OF MAYORAL ELECTION

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who didn’t advance to subsequent month’s mayoral runoff election, issued a observation commending Brown for atmosphere a report collection of recoveries of unlawful weapons for 2 consecutive years, resulting in a double-digit relief in violent crime in 2022, “significantly expanding the resources for officer wellness; and promoting more women to the senior exempt ranks than ever before in the history of the department.”

“I personally want to thank him for his service to our city,” Lightfoot’s observation mentioned.

Lightfoot named Brown, a former Dallas police leader, to be Chicago’s police superintendent on April 2, 2020.

Public protection ruled the mayoral election, through which Lightfoot misplaced her bid for a 2d time period. All of Lightfoot’s 8 opponents mentioned they might hearth Brown and substitute him with somebody else. That incorporated the 2 applicants who complicated to the April 4 runoff, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

Lightfoot has defended Brown, pronouncing town wanted an interloper to guide the dept after years of issues and a federal consent decree ordering the CPD to make adjustments. She additionally argued that when crime spiked throughout the pandemic, town was once making growth in lowering homicides and a few different crimes. Her opponents mentioned it wasn’t sufficient.