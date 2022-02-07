David Magee’s new memoir “Dear William” details family’s trauma with addiction, loss and rebuilding
Author David Magee has written numerous books about business leaders and sports figures, but he has now turned the focus inward for his latest book, “Dear William.” It’s an unflinching look at his life struggles, which he says was his way of coming to grips with the death of his son from opioid addiction. Jim Axelrod shows us how it is more than a story of sorrow, but one of resilience and hope.
