Day of remembrance marks one year since condo collapse

Memorial occasions honor Surfside collapse victims one year after collapse
SURFSIDE – There are a quantity of memorial occasions to honor those that died within the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside one year in the past.
Early Friday morning, dozens of household and pals gathered on the collapse website for a second of silence. The second of silence occurred at 1:22 a.m., the time when half of the constructing collapsed taking 98 lives.
At 10 a.m., there will probably be a public memorial on the Surfside website. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the occasion.
CBS4 will carry that memorial to you LIVE on TV and on our streaming platform.
Kevin Spiegel, who misplaced his spouse Judith within the collapse, spoke Thursday evening about what the final year has been like.
“This has been the most difficult year for me and my family in our whole lives. Judy was my best friend and that would be almost 40 years that we had been living together as partners and lovers. And I mean, you just turn that off like a light switch, it just doesn’t feel comfortable,” he mentioned.
At 7:30 p.m., there will probably be a particular Mass of Remembrance at St. Josepth Catholic Church on Miami Beach.
Also Friday night, there will probably be a prayer gathering on the seaside behind the collapse website at 7 p.m. The sky will probably be lit up with 98 biodegradable memorial lanterns in reminiscence of the lives misplaced. The public is welcome and inspired to carry a blanket to take a seat on the sand.
Family of Surfside collapse victims, survivors attend personal memorial occasion
SURFSIDE – Friday morning dozens of household and pals gathered on the Surfside constructing collapse website for a second of silence. The second of silence occurred at 1:22 a.m., the time half of the Champlain Towers South collapsed.
Michael Noriega spoke with CBS4 as he was leaving the personal occasion. He instructed us it was a second of reverence. Noriega misplaced his grandmother Hilda within the collapse.
Noriega mentioned regardless of the second of silence you possibly can hear folks crying within the background. Each household lit a torch for every of the 98 lives misplaced, within the order they have been recognized.
“Each torch was lined up in front of the actual collapse side. So we were facing it and it was a combination of honoring our loved ones but also taking in the reality of the situation that they are no longer with us. There was a lot of tears, a lot of heartbreak, and a lot of people that were actually here for the first time ever taking it in,” he mentioned.