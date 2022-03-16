Daylight Saving Time may not be necessary for farmers anymore

NEEDED. CAROLINE: TWICE A YEA WE R,HEAR THE SAME ARGUMENTS ABOUT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME. >> IT’S ANNOYING TO RESET YOUR CLOCKS AND YOU’RE TIRED AND EVERYTHING, BODY ADJUSTING. >> WHEN THE TIMEHA CNGES IET G MORE OF THE DAYLIGHT AND A LONGER DAY. >> JUST KIND OF SCREWS WITH YOU, IT IS JUST NOT FUN WAKING UP THE NEXT D.AY CAROLINE: BUT IF THE SUNSHINE PROTECTION ACT BECOMES LAW, PEOPLE MAY NEVERAV HE TO CHANGE THEIR CLOCKS AGAIN. THE BILL UNANIMOUSLY PASSED BY THE SENATE TUESDAY WOULD MAKE DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PERMANENT. SUPPORTERS SAY IT WOULD HELP REDUCE SLEEP DEPRIVATION AND SEASONAL DEPRESSION. CRITICS COMPLAIN IT WOULD MEAN LONGER MNIORNGS IN THE DARK. ORIGINALLY ESTABLISHED TO HELP CONSERVE ELECTRICITY AND TO LET FA RMERS WORK AS LONG AS POSSIBLE WITH SUNLIGHT, SOME SAY MODERN TECHNOLOGY MAY HAVE ELIMINATED THE NEED FOR DAYLIGHT SAVING TI.ME DOES DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ACTUALLY HELP FARMERS? >> THAT’S A GOOD QUESTION. I DON’T THINK NOW ANYME.OR >> TIMES HAVE CHANGED, EVERYTHING’S CHANGED 40 YEARS O. CAROLINE: AT T&R DAIRY IN WATERTOWN, TONY PEIRICK SAYS HE, LIKE MOST FARMERS, HAVE SPOTLIGHTS ON THEIR EQUIPMENT AND GPS THAT TELLS THEM EXACTLY WHERE TO PLANT THE CROPS, EVEN IF IT’S TOO DARK TO SEE. ALONG WITH WORKING IN THE FIELDS, PEIRICK SAYS HIS 2 COWS CAN BE MILKED 24/7, DAY OR NIGHT. >> JUST LEAVE IT AS IT IS OR DIVIDE IT HALF HOUR BOTH WAYS AND CALL IT GOOD. CAROLINE: THE U.S. HOUSOFE REPRESENTATIVES HAS YET TO CONSIDER THE BILL. IF IT WERE TO SS, PATHE CHANGES WOULD TAKE EFFECT IN NOVEMBER 20
‘Occasions have modified’: Daylight Saving Time is probably not crucial for farmers anymore
Individuals weighed in on the Sunshine Safety Act, which might make Daylight Saving Time everlasting, so nobody would want to alter their clocks once more.
A brand new invoice might make Daylight Saving Time everlasting, successfully ending the bi-annual altering of clocks. On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously handed the Sunshine Safety Act. If made into legislation, the modifications would go into impact November 2023. The U.S. Home has but to listen to the invoice. Supporters of the invoice mentioned it will scale back sleep deprivation and seasonal despair. Although critics complain it will imply longer mornings at nighttime. Initially established to assist preserve electrical energy and to let farmers work so long as potential with daylight, some say fashionable know-how might have eradicated the necessity for Daylight Saving Time.”I do not assume it (helps farmers) now anymore. Years in the past, earlier than we had the know-how, we needed extra daylight exterior,” mentioned Tony Peirick, who owns T&R Dairy Farm LLC in Watertown, Wisconsin. “Occasions have modified, every part’s developed from 20, 30, 40 years in the past.”Peirick mentioned he, like most farmers, have loads of lighting to select from that lets them work by means of the evening, if wanted. He mentioned additionally they use GPS to map out precisely the place they plant their crops. “Simply go away it as it’s, or divide it a half-hour each methods and name it good,” Peirick mentioned. “The vast majority of People are in settlement – it’s time to cease transferring our clocks forwards and backwards,” mentioned Congressman Ron Form in an announcement. “I’m glad to see bipartisan laws to make Daylight Saving Time everlasting cross the Senate right now and I look ahead to the Home rapidly taking this up.”
