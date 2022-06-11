DB Quindarrius Jones commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a dedication from Meridian (Miss.) defensive again Quindarrius Jones. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound defender was provided by the Seminoles after a stellar efficiency at FSU’s Elite Camp final weekend. He shared the news of his pledge to the Seminoles within the Tweet beneath:

There’s none unsuitable with the selection god and I made as we speak ???? I would like y’all to know that I’m commiting to FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY ???? IM A OFFICIAL NOLE?????????? @Coach_MWoodson @Coach_Norvell @dyray22 @RyanBartow @CNee247 @CoachAdamFuller pic.twitter.com/gvw4ZUdj8p

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will get credit score for touchdown Jones. The ‘Noles had been the one faculty to supply the prolonged Mississippi native.

Jones doesn’t at present have a rating in accordance to both the 247Sports Composite or the Top247 Rankings.

He’s the second dedication of the day for FSU because the ‘Noles landed JUCO defensive finish Jaden Jones as nicely.

Florida State’s 2023 class now sits at 8 commitments together with four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson, four-star edge Lamont Green Jr., four-star quarterback Chris Parson, three-star broad receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, three-star broad receiver Darren Lawrence, three-star tight finish Randy Pittman in addition to junior faculty defensive finish Jaden Jones.