DC Announces Class of Comic Book Creators to Participate in The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program

[BURBANK, CA – March 10, 2022] – As we speak DC, Milestone Media and WarnerMedia, in collaboration with Ally, introduced forthcoming plans for The Milestone Initiative Expertise Growth Program, set to start March 15.
This system creates entry and alternative for Black and various storytellers within the discipline of comics.
The 10-week program will provide individuals alternatives to be taught from trade specialists and sharpen their storytelling expertise to develop into a part of the upcoming technology of nice comedian e-book writers and artists. WarnerMedia Entry will present the individuals with coaching in fairness and inclusion so it will likely be instilled in them as they hone their inventive mindset. The immersive coaching program shall be comprised of a digital technical course by the distinguished Kubert College and an in-person seminar at DC’s workplaces in Burbank, CA.
The mission for The Milestone Initiative – to empower the subsequent technology of Black and various comedian e-book creators – shall be supported throughout a multi-pronged advertising marketing campaign from WarnerMedia and Ally. Constructing off the historic storytelling rooted within the Milestone comics, WarnerMedia’s model studios and Ally have united to create model storytelling that makes use of the complete would possibly of the WarnerMedia ecosystem – together with its promoting stock – to give attention to the pertinent subject of illustration and variety in media.
THE NEXT GENERATION OF COMIC BOOK CREATORS
The incoming class for The Milestone Initiative Expertise Growth Program consists of:
· Andrea Rosales, Portland OR
· Ashley Allen, Orono MN
· Atagun Ilhan, Syracuse NY
· Charles Stewart III, Washington D.C.
· Cheryl Lynn Eaton, New York NY
· Daimon Hampton, Chicago IL
· Dorado Fast, Inglewood CA
· Greg Burnham, Norcross GA
· Gregory Maldonado, Bronx NY
· Jarod Pratt, Detroit MI
· Jarred Luján, Del Rio TX
· Jerome Rhett, Charleston SC
· Jordan Clark, Baltimore MD
· Julio Anta, Miami FL
· Kameron White, Houston TX
· Lucas Silveira, Indianapolis IA
· Marcus Smith, Chicago IL
· Miguel Hernández, Cleveland OH
· Morgan Hampton, Chicago IL
· Nathaniel Cayanan, Corona CA
· Petterson Oliveira, Naples FL
· Tiah Ankum, Atlanta GA
· Yasmín Flores Montañez, Toa Alta PR
· Zipporah Smith, Los Angeles CA
Be taught extra concerning the individuals here.
“It is a monumental day for Milestone and the broader comedian e-book group. We’ve at all times believed within the significance of sharing underrepresented tales, so we’re thrilled for brand new inventive voices to hitch us in our mission,” mentioned Milestone companion and Emmy award-winning producer Reggie Hudlin. “Mentorship has at all times been a important facet of our comedian e-book world, and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and I are excited to share the methods of the commerce and be taught a factor or two from our new friends!”
REVIVING THE LEGACY OF POWERFUL STORYTELLING
All through the 10-week program, individuals will have interaction in an immersive workshop to be taught the ins and outs of being knowledgeable comedian e-book creator in a collaborative setting. Consultants and audio system from throughout DC, WarnerMedia, Milestone Media, Ally, and The Kubert College will deal with individuals and supply insights into constructing a profession within the comedian e-book trade and elevating their voices as underrepresented expertise.
The excellent curriculum will enable individuals to enhance their storytelling expertise and perceive the inventive course of from ideation to execution, offering schooling that goes past the drafting desk. Programming will give attention to the historical past of comedian books, creating content material that spans cultural variations, incorporating dynamic views to create a greater product, navigating the trade as an underrepresented expertise, studying finest practices for monetary and entrepreneurial success, and far more.
Audio system set to take part in this system embrace however aren’t restricted to:
· Jim Lee – Writer and Chief Artistic Officer of DC
· Marie Javins – VP, Editor-in-Chief, DC
· Chris Conroy – Editor, DC
· Benjamin Le Clear – DC Workers Historian & Archivist
· Marquis Draper – Assistant Editor, DC
· Reggie Hudlin & Denys Cowan – Milestone creators, Milestone Media
· Karen Horne – SVP, Fairness and Inclusion, WarnerMedia
· Erica Hughes – Director, Multicultural Advertising, Ally
“I’m extremely honored and excited to be working with The Milestone Initiative Expertise Growth Program individuals,” mentioned DC Chief Artistic Officer and Writer Jim Lee. “These writers and artists deliver a lot inventive power and spirit to the method, and the workers and I are wanting ahead to serving to them hone their expertise as working comedian e-book professionals.”
WARNERMEDIA, DC AND ALLY UNITE FOR MARKETING CAMPAIGN
WarnerMedia, DC and Ally are becoming a member of forces for a advertising marketing campaign in effort to share significant tales concerning the experiences of underrepresented creators and foster a dialogue concerning the significance of allyship.
The storytelling collection kicked off with “SuperFan”, a video profiling Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone Media, in dialog with Feon Cooper and Kareem Burton, co-owners of Black Star Collectibles, the first-ever Black-owned popular culture collectibles retailer in Carson, CA. The video discusses the shortage of Black illustration within the comedian e-book world within the 1990s and the way Milestone ignited the founders of Black Star Collectibles to develop into the businessowners they’re in the present day.
This month, “The Power of Representation” launched as the subsequent installment of the year-long marketing campaign. The branded vignette from Ally and Brave Studios focuses on Ally’s mission to advertise fairness and inclusion inside and outdoors of its group. The branded quick movie will discover Ally’s method to rising entry for marginalized members of their communities and traditionally disenfranchised teams.
“Ally is targeted on enhancing monetary literacy, financial mobility and entry to alternatives and merchandise that assist all communities achieve monetary stability and independence,” mentioned Andrea Brimmer, Chief Advertising and Public Relations Officer, Ally. “It’s important that our advertising efforts additional this trigger, and we imagine our collaboration with DC, Milestone Media and WarnerMedia permits us to construct upon our efforts for lasting social influence that instantly reaches Black and Hispanic communities with generation-changing alternatives.”
WarnerMedia is leveraging the facility and scope of its media properties to distribute “The Energy of Illustration” content material throughout linear, digital and social media. The WarnerMedia portfolio reaches 75% of multicultural audiences within the U.S. – a complete of 68 million folks – throughout its digital and linear platforms.[1]
“The tales we’re telling as part of The Milestone Initiative illustrate a wide range of views and voices in an effort to additional the Milestone mission of illuminating underrepresentation in comics,” mentioned Michal Shapira, Head of Advertising Options and Model Studios, WarnerMedia. “Our studios’ wide selection of storytelling capabilities – from producing documentary-style video to animated tales – together with our capacity to leverage our unimaginable IP in significant methods, permits us to attach with our audiences and encourage actual change, throughout communities and society-at-large.”
ALLY EQUIPS YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS WITH FINANCIAL KNOWLEDGE
Ally’s workforce shall be offering individuals with the monetary classes wanted to set them up for achievement as they embark upon their inventive careers. Ally is at the moment surveying the individuals to gauge the monetary matters most essential to them and can tailor the curriculum to their wants.
Ally is a digital monetary companies firm dedicated to advancing financial mobility and empowering underrepresented communities by offering funding, mentorship and entry to alternatives and data wanted to succeed.
To be taught extra about The Milestone Initiative Expertise Growth Program, followers can go to the web site at www.dcuniverse.com/milestone.