DC United vs. Chicago Fire: MLS live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The extra issues change, the extra they keep the identical as DC United are 2-Zero on the season behind 11 saves throughout two matches from Invoice Hamid. DC might miss Kevin Paredes on the attacking finish, however Brad Smith has saved issues occurring the defensive facet of the ball. Andy Najar has been rewarded with a brand new contract and issues are trying up within the capitol metropolis after Hernan Losada missed the playoffs in his inaugural season in cost.

However the Fireplace look to spoil the occasion with some enchancment of their very own. Chicago has but to attain or permit a aim which is stunning contemplating how leaky the protection has been however 17-year-old Gabriel Slonina has been spectacular to start the season. The addition of Rafel Czichoz has steadied the again line and it appears like solely a matter of time till certainly one of Kacper Przybylko’s photographs finds the again of the online. Having scored double digit targets in two of the final three seasons for the Philadelphia Union, Przyblko and Xhereden Shaqiri will type a partnership earlier than lengthy as soon as they make it via these early days.

Featured Sport | D.C. vs. Chicago

Storylines

Crew: With out Moses Nyeman after his sending off versus Cincinnati and with Russell Canouse nonetheless questionable, Sofiane Djeffal will seemingly begin in central midfield after approaching as a sub within the first two matches. Contemplating the partnership that Nyeman and Drew Skundrich have in serving to shield the center-backs and getting the ball to the attacking midfielders, it is going to be a giant change for a crew that has been performing properly. DC ought to be capable of exploit the wings with Smith and Gressel as wing backs as a result of Chicago will make it arduous to go down the middle of the pitch.

Chicago Fireplace: One more reason for the fireplace’s defensive enchancment is including an skilled Bundesliga defender in Rafel Czichos, as he has been capable of marshal the opposite members of the again line. DC has scored 4 targets throughout their first two matches this season, so he’ll have some work to do. Possibly Fabian Herbers may put up a very good efficiency in opposition to his podcast associate Julian Gressel as he has but to attain this season after calling out Gonzalo Higuain.

Prediction

DC has an excessive amount of firepower and at last places a aim previous the fireplace to maintain their good document. Decide: DC United 2, Chicago Fireplace 0