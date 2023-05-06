The Drug Enforcement Administration is implementing a fresh approach to combat fentanyl trafficking by focusing on the entire trafficking network. CBS News reports on this new strategy, and Nancy Cordes provides further information. Stay informed by activating browser notifications for live events, breaking news, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out – Turn On now.
DEA employs new strategy in fight against fentanyl trafficking
The Drug Enforcement Administration is implementing a fresh approach to combat fentanyl trafficking by focusing on the entire trafficking network. CBS News reports on this new strategy, and Nancy Cordes provides further information. Stay informed by activating browser notifications for live events, breaking news, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out – Turn On now.