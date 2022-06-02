Dead Florida teen missing for 50 years ID’d. Serial killer cop suspected.

FORT LAUDERDALE — The stays of an adolescent who went lacking practically 50 years in the past have been recognized by superior DNA know-how, and detectives imagine she might have been slain by a police officer who was additionally a serial killer.
Susan Poole, 15, was a highschool dropout whose household reported her lacking simply earlier than Christmas in 1972. She had been dwelling between the household’s dwelling in a trailer park close to Fort Lauderdale and with a good friend in a close-by house, Palm Seashore County Sheriff’s Detective William Springer stated throughout a information convention Thursday.
“No person knew the place she went,” he stated, noting that her garments and pocketbook had been left on the good friend’s house.
A yr and a half later, in June 1974, sheriff’s deputies had been referred to as to a distant location in Palm Seashore County the place human stays had been discovered.
“She was tied up within the mangroves with wire to a tree,” Springer stated. “She was skeletal stays, completely nothing left of her besides bones.”
Again then, detectives didn’t have the DNA know-how that’s now available, so the case rapidly turned chilly, he stated.
In 2015, investigators submitted DNA to a nationwide lacking individuals database, which turned up nothing.
Then, in December, Othram, a Texas-based forensics lab that builds DNA profiles utilizing family tree, contacted the sheriff’s workplace and stated they can assist resolve chilly instances. In March, the corporate offered the names of the sufferer’s mom and siblings. Springer stated they offered a DNA pattern from Poole’s mom, who was verified as a match.
Now Springer is searching for proof that connects Poole to Gerard Schaefer, a serial killer who was fatally stabbed by a fellow inmate on the Florida State Jail in 1995. Schaffer had been a police officer in Wilton Manors, a Fort Lauderdale suburb, and was a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace on the time Poole disappeared, Springer stated.
Schaefer was discovered responsible of murdering two different women, ages 16 and 17, who lived close to Fort Lauderdale. Their mutilated and decapitated stays had been present in April 1973 in Martin County. Due to a U.S. Supreme Court docket ruling, Florida didn’t have a demise penalty within the early 1970s and Schaefer was sentenced to life in jail.
Due to the same method during which these teenagers had been killed, Springer stated he believes Schaefer might have been concerned in Poole’s demise. Authorities say Schaefer was implicated in as much as 30 deaths.
Robert Stone, who prosecuted Schaefer, as soon as referred to as him, “probably the most sexually deviant individual I had ever seen. He made Ted Bundy appear like a Boy Scout.”
Investigators are hoping to talk to a number of buddies who lived close to Poole when she disappeared and will probably fill in some blanks about her actions throughout that point. Springer needs to know if she continuously hitchhiked or whether or not she had ever confided in them about any type of relationship with Schaeffer.
Searching for real-time information alerts?
Subscribe to our free Breaking Information e-newsletter
You’ll obtain updates on main points and occasions in Tampa Bay and past as they occur.
You’re all signed up!
Need extra of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get began.
Discover all of your choices
For Poole’s mom, who’s in her 90s, and siblings, the information has introduced some closure, Springer stated.
“The household was comfortable to know what occurred,” he stated. “It’s been a very long time ready to see what occurred to their sister.”
By FREIDA FRISARO, Related Press. AP reporter Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this report.