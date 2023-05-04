Deadly Atlanta medical center shooting has some in Southeast Georgia reconsidering gun ownership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recently, Georgia modified its gun rules to permit each open convey and hid convey and not using a allow. However, previous to the fatal shooting in Atlanta, folks have been not sure about proudly owning and wearing firearms. News4JAX spoke to some Georgia citizens who mentioned the hot nationwide news occasions helped them make up their minds.

On Wednesday, a mass shooting passed off in Atlanta that left one particular person lifeless and more than one others injured. This match, blended with the mass shooting in Texas that passed off simply days earlier than, the place a gunman killed 5 folks together with a 9-year-old boy, has raised questions on whether or not the open-carry and concealed-carry rules in Georgia and Texas might be contributing elements.

Although it has all the time been argued that a just right man with a gun can all the time prevent a foul man with a gun, News4Jax Crime and Safety Analyst Lakesha Burton mentioned it is too early to inform if that concept is correct.

At Mariner’s Point buying groceries plaza in St. Mary’s, Georgia, folks have been simply studying concerning the mass shooting in Atlanta. Lisa Bryan, who was once prior to now not sure about proudly owning a gun, decided to shop for one for defense after listening to concerning the match. Tonya Grater additionally mentioned that she sought after to head purchase a gun after listening to the news.

While some individuals are in want of people wearing weapons for defense, others like Trevor Lewis imagine that no longer everybody must be allowed to possess and convey a firearm, particularly after what came about in Atlanta. He said that individuals with psychological sicknesses or the ones recognized for doing loopy acts should not possess a firearm, however for the typical particular person, coverage is important.

While it’s unknown if the gunman in the Atlanta shooting suffered from a psychological sickness, his grandmother expressed her heartbreak over the development and hopes that he’s going to flip himself in. Police in the end captured the gunman, Deion Patterson, on Wednesday night.

The fresh occasions in Georgia and Texas have raised questions concerning the effectiveness of open-carry and concealed-carry rules. It is still observed if those rules give a contribution to kind of gun violence.

