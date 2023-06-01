Deadly crash prompts closure on SB 710 Freeway through South Gate

One particular person died and brought about the closure of southbound 710 Freeway in South Gate on Thursday morning because of a violent crash that befell round 1:10 a.m. close to Imperial Highway. The incident concerned two cars, with each cars preventing towards the central divider because of important harm. At the scene, an subconscious and non-breathing lady was once discovered by means of officials and was once pronounced lifeless. Investigators are looking to resolve if she was once ejected from her automobile or was once hit by means of any other automotive upon getting out. The different motive force concerned within the preliminary crash was once now not injured and was once being wondered by means of investigators. At least two different vehicles changed into a part of the investigation after the preliminary crash.





