Deadly parking garage shooting | Houston, Texas crime news

A person who claims to have shot and killed some other guy who was once making an attempt to rob him at knifepoint will face a grand jury to resolve if fees are warranted. The incident took place closing weekend in a parking garage on Louisiana Street in Midtown, Houston.

What Happened

According to the person, he was once sitting in his automotive when the suspected robber opened his door, brandished a knife, and demanded cash. The guy shot the suspect as soon as and in an instant referred to as for an ambulance, appearing life-saving measures till emergency group of workers arrived. At the time of the shooting, a knife was once discovered at the scene, however its possession was once unclear.

If you might have any information in regards to the incident, please touch the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

Below is an replace from the police:

KHOU 11 on social media:











Facebook |

Twitter |

Instagram |

YouTube