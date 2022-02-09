Deadly shooting: Suspect wanted in shooting of man in northeast Harris County believed to be fleeing to Mexico, authorities say

Front Page

February 9, 2022
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities are in search of a murder suspect who investigators believe to is fleeing to Mexico to avoid apprehension and prosecution.

Arturo Pecina was shot and killed on Feb. 7 after an argument with a relative in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Elberta after reports of a danger to life. At the scene, authorities said they found the 38-year-old unresponsive inside of his car.

Officials attempted life saving measures, but Pecina succumbed to his gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

Witnesses identified the suspect to be 33-year-old Samuel Ibarra-Cleto. He was last seen driving a blue, 2009 GMC Sierra, two door extended cab with a Texas temporary license plate (39103P7).

Ibarra-Cleto is still believed to be in possession of the murder weapon and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Ibarra-Cleto you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the HCSO Homicide office at 713-274-9100

