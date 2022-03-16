Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

HOBBS, N.M. — Brokenhearted and devastated, members of the family and buddies grieved Wednesday as extra particulars trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six college students and a coach from a New Mexico college whereas they had been returning dwelling from a golf event in Texas.

Chelsi Stone mentioned she wouldn’t want the ache she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was amongst these killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and instructed the story about how the teenager had begged her to get tiny matching coronary heart tattoos earlier than returning to the College of the Southwest.

“I’m so without end grateful that God gave me the braveness to undergo with it and all the time have this reminiscence together with her,” Chelsi Stone wrote on her Fb web page. “We are going to respect each prayer we will get and we love you all.”

Stone graduated from Nocona Excessive College in 2021, the place she performed golf, volleyball and softball. Her highschool introduced on social media that it might be canceling Wednesday’s softball sport, saying the neighborhood was heartbroken over shedding one among its personal. As an alternative, dozens of individuals gathered on the sector to wish.

The opposite victims included junior Karisa Raines of Fort Stockston, Texas; Jackson Zinn, a junior from Westminster, Colorado; and freshmen Travis Garcia of Pleasanton, Texas; Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico; and Tiago Sousa of Portugal.

The 2 injured college students had been recognized by authorities as Dayton Worth of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada.

Authorities recognized the pickup truck driver that collided with the workforce’s van as Heinrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas. A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger within the truck additionally was killed. Police have but to launch his identify.

Authorities mentioned Tyler James was driving the scholars again to New Mexico on Tuesday night time when the crash occurred. Those that knew him mentioned it had been his objective to be a head coach, and he was excited to be there.

“That was his dream job, to be a head coach and he was dwelling out his dream,” mentioned Ryan Erwin, vice chairman for scholar engagement and athletics at East Texas Baptist College in Marshall.

James graduated from ETBU in Could with a grasp’s of science in kinesiology. Whereas there, he had been the graduate assistant coach for the golf program.

Erwin mentioned James had not solely a love for teaching, however for mentoring college students as effectively.

After starting his faculty profession enjoying golf at Ottawa College in Kansas, he transferred to Howard Payne College in Brownwood, Texas, in keeping with his biography on the College of the Southwest web site.

Troy Drummond, Howard Payne College’s head golf coach and affiliate athletic director for operations, mentioned James performed for 3 years at Howard Payne and helped coach the workforce his final yr.

“He had a ardour for golf, you can inform that from the very begin. He’d just about eat, sleep and drink golf,” Drummond mentioned.

Drew Underhill, Hayden’s older brother, mentioned his mother and father had been on a aircraft headed for Texas in order that they could possibly be along with his brother. Hayden Underhill was going to high school on a golf scholarship.

“Hockey was an enormous a part of life for some time, however his true ardour is golf,” his brother mentioned. “He loves golf. His favourite is Jordan Spieth. And he all the time cherished to look at Jordan, observe Jordan.”

Buddies of Raines, who was a biology scholar, began a fundraising web page for her household. They described her as “as a ravishing and sort soul who will probably be deeply missed by everybody.”

Except for golf, what tied the teammates and their households collectively was their religion. Social media pages had been inundated Wednesday with a gentle stream of choices of prayers and condolences from fellow faculty golfers, neighborhood members and others.

A brief drive from the campus, native golfers arrange a memorial on the course the place the workforce observe. Groundskeepers positioned flowers, golf balls and a hand-made signal with a Christian cross and the initials USW.

“We have now a memorial. It’s the very least we might to for the gamers and naturally coach James,” mentioned Rockwind Neighborhood Hyperlinks Supervisor Ben Kirkes. “It’s a troublesome time.”

Kirkes mentioned he noticed the workforce members practically every single day, and was shut with them.

“These children had been nice children and so they had been nice, nice neighborhood members,” Kirkes mentioned. “They had been well mannered and so they had been only a pleasure to be round.”

He knew that most of the children had been from abroad, and tried to make it a welcome place for them.

“Pursuing a collegiate profession in something sportswise is a superb alternative for youths abroad,” Ben Kirkes mentioned. “We wished to make them really feel like they had been at dwelling.”

Stengle reported from Dallas. Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque. Related Press author Robert Gilles in Toronto contributed to this report. Attanasio is a corps member for the Related Press/Report for America Statehouse Information Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit nationwide service program that locations journalists in native newsrooms to report on under-covered points. Comply with Attanasio on Twitter.