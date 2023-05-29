Deal to raise debt ceiling criticized by members of both parties

A deal to raise the debt ceiling has been met with criticism from members of both parties. News reports that the White House, along with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team, reached an agreement over the holiday weekend. However, lawmakers are now questioning the concessions made by McCarthy and President Biden, which may hinder the legislation from passing in the House. Capitol Hill reporter, Scott MacFarlane, provides more details. Stay informed by enabling browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.



