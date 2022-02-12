Dealership group reaches 20 with addition of two Oklahoma locations | Ag News

P&K Equipment, Inc., Enid, Oklahoma, has expanded to a total of 20 locations with the acquisition of Standridge Equipment, Co., a John Deere dealership with locations in both Chickasha and Duncan, Oklahoma. The two newest locations will join P&K Equipment’s 18 existing locations, including 16 throughout Oklahoma and two in Arkansas.
The acquisition of Standridge Equipment was finalized on Dec. 6. The first official day of P&K Equipment business in Chickasha and Duncan was Dec. 7.
Scott Eisenhauer, P&K Equipment general manager, said, “The Standridge family has a long history in the John Deere business, extending well over 50 years. We are honored to continue their successful legacy. We look forward to their customers, community partners, and employees joining the P&K team. As we grow the P&K brand into these new areas, our number one goal will be to continue providing the highest level of customer service with a sense of urgency in all aspects of our business—whether it’s sales, parts and service. We look forward to utilizing the many P&K resources to serve customers in southwest Oklahoma and to provide them with the excellent P&K experience.”
Most of the Standridge employees will join the P&K team, including Trey Adams and Josh Adams, who will continue to lead the Chickasha and Duncan locations and integrate them into the P&K family.
“We are excited to join the P&K team and to utilize the strengths of the P&K organization to continue enriching the service to our customers,” said Trey Adams. “We look forward to maintaining the hometown, family-oriented environment at these new P&K locations.”
As a John Deere dealer, P&K Equipment works with and supports a variety of customer segments, including agricultural equipment, residential and commercial lawn equipment, compact construction equipment, golf and turf equipment, as well as governmental equipment. By bringing the Standridge team into the P&K brand and further expanding the company’s south central Oklahoma region, P&K plans to fully support each of these customer segments in the area. The P&K team prides itself on having knowledgeable team members, offering a wide range of equipment, providing unbeatable parts
An acquisition price was not disclosed.