Dealing with waste from renewable energy can be a challenge as the United States endeavors to move away from fossil fuels. Recycling or properly disposing of wind turbine blades and solar panels can prove difficult, and often these items ultimately end up in landfills. Ben Tracy provides insight into this issue. Stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Don’t miss a beat – turn notifications on now.
Dealing with waste from renewable energy
Dealing with waste from renewable energy can be a challenge as the United States endeavors to move away from fossil fuels. Recycling or properly disposing of wind turbine blades and solar panels can prove difficult, and often these items ultimately end up in landfills. Ben Tracy provides insight into this issue. Stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Don’t miss a beat – turn notifications on now.