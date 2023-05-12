Deandre Ayton injury: Suns center to miss Game 6 vs. Nuggets with rib contusion, per report

(*6*)

According to the Phoenix Suns workforce’s respectable damage report forward of Game 6 in their second-round sequence in opposition to the Denver Nuggets, center Deandre Ayton will miss the stated recreation due to a rib contusion, which he sustained within the first part of Game 5, a 118-102 Nuggets victory, however nonetheless performed throughout the damage.

Without guard Chris Paul, who’s lately sidelined with a groin damage and down 3-2, this can be a severe blow for the Suns and their possibilities of extending their season. The job of screening for his or her stars, cleansing the glass, and competing defensively in opposition to Nikola Jokic will now fall on Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo.

However, the Suns are hopeful that Landale’s spectacular efficiency all over the sequence will proceed in Game 6. It could also be anticipated that Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will step up and tackle extra accountability with Ayton’s absence.

As Game 6 attracts close to, questions get up as to whether or not Suns trainer Monty Williams will shake up his lineups in Ayton’s absence. Durant has no longer performed a lot small ball 5 in Phoenix, however it is a chance and may well be value making an allowance for, particularly when Jokic is at the bench.