DeAndre Hopkins: Betting odds put an NFC East team at the top





The Arizona Cardinals have launched former Pro Bowl extensive receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, who have been with them since being traded there through the Texans in March of 2020. Hopkins was once firstly decided on through the Texans in the first spherical of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Clemson and performed seven seasons in Houston sooner than becoming a member of the Cardinals for the ultimate 3. Now a unfastened agent, the Dallas Cowboys were given the very best odds to signal Hopkins, in step with oddsmaker Adam Thompson from Bookies.com.

Thompson provides the Cowboys a 22.2% probability of signing Hopkins, with the New York Jets (16.7%), Kansas City Chiefs (16.7%) and Carolina Panthers (11.8%) following at the back of. The listing of odds additionally comprises the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, and “The Field.”

While the Cowboys were hesitant to throw their cap bucks at top-tier unfastened brokers in recent times, Hopkins may well be an exception. Earlier in the offseason, there was once hypothesis that they’d be keen to business for Hopkins, however this by no means got here to fruition and so they as an alternative went for extensive receiver Brandin Cooks. Now, with Hopkins to be had as a unfastened agent, the team may upload him with no need to surrender draft reimbursement.

However, the anticipated value to signal Hopkins is also upper than what the Cowboys are keen to spend. Even if the contract is less expensive than the rumored $23 million asking value, it most probably would possibly not come down to some extent the place the Cowboys are comfy. It’s comprehensible in the event that they move on including Hopkins because of monetary constraints.