DeAndre Hopkins could be eyeing one particular team, plus 12 juicy NFL futures bets you can make right now

Welcome to the Friday version of the Pick Six e-newsletter!Look, I'm going to chop right to the chase: It's National Donut Day and I've 17 donut retail outlets to talk over with sooner than the day is over, so within the pastime of time, I'm going to must stay this intro quick lately. That being stated, we nonetheless have a jam-packed e-newsletter, so let's get to the rundown. As all the time, this is your day-to-day reminder to inform your whole pals to enroll in the e-newsletter. To get them signed up, all you must do is click on right here. 1. Today's podcast: 12 NFL futures bets that you can make right now USATSI With the beginning of the NFL season more or less 100 days away, we made up our minds to mark the instance on lately's episode of the podcast through having our manufacturer Billy give all folks $100 so we could position 4 bets at the 2023 season. Just kidding, Billy would by no means give any cash to any individual, however Will Brinson, Katie Mox and I did each and every make 4 bets for lately’s display and the ones bets had a complete funds of $100. Here’s a have a look at each and every of our bets: BrinsonBills win AFC East (+135): $25 (Bet can pay out $33.75 in benefit)Falcons win NFC South (+260): $25 (Bet can pay out $65 in benefit)Texans win AFC South (+950): $25 (Bet can pay out $237.50 in benefit)Aaron Donald wins (*12*) Player of the Year (+2500): $25 (Bet can pay out $625 in benefit)Quick take: Brinson is riding the Falcons’ bandwagon this yr and for his sake, I’m hoping it does not move directly off a cliff. Also, Brinson and I each appear beautiful satisfied that the Jaguars would possibly not be repeating as AFC South champs. He put his cash at the Texans whilst I took the Titans. BreechDerrick Henry leads the NFL in speeding (+800): $20 (Bet can pay out $160 in benefit)49ers end with NFL’s highest file (+800): $20 (Bet can pay out $160 in benefit)Titans win AFC South (+380): $45 (Bet can pay out $171 in benefit)Deshaun Watson leads NFL in passing yards (+3000): $15 (Bet can pay out $450 in benefit)Quick take: I believe the guess I like essentially the most this is Derrick Henry main the NFL in speeding. The guy completed 2nd within the league final yr even supposing his beginning QB used to be out for one-third of the season and even supposing the Titans had 0 receivers, which supposed each protection used to be 112% occupied with Henry. He’s additionally led the NFL in speeding in two of the previous 4 seasons. MoxLions/Chiefs beneath 54 issues in week 1 (-110): $33 (Bet can pay out $30 in benefit)Bengals to win Super Bowl (+1000): $20 (Bet can pay out $200 in benefit)AFC North staff wins the Super Bowl (+450): $20 (Bet can pay out $90 in benefit)Cardinals end with beneath 5 wins (-135): $27 (Bet can pay out $20 in benefit)Quick Take: After looking at the Bengals make to 2 directly AFC identify video games, Katie thinks they’re in spite of everything going to barge during the door and get a Lombardi Trophy this yr. As the resident Bengals homer right here at CBS Sports, I’ve to mention I approve of her guess. If you wish to pay attention our complete reason behind each and every guess, make certain to hear lately’s episode through clicking right here. You can pay attention to lately’s episode right here. You can additionally watch lately’s display on YouTube through clicking right here. 2. DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Browns and Patriots each in all probability , however receiver is eyeing HoustonFor the primary time in his profession, DeAndre Hopkins is a unfastened agent, because of this he’s going to be in a position to signal nearly anyplace he needs sooner than the season begins and it is beginning to appear to be he may wish to head again to the place his NFL profession began.According to the Houston Chronicle, the unfastened agent receiver is occupied with reuniting with the Houston Texans. Here’s the most recent on Hopkins: Hopkins visited with the Texans. According to USA Today, Hopkins in truth visited with the Texans someday during the last week. Hopkins spent the primary seven seasons of his NFL profession in Houston and post some giant numbers. During his time with the Texans, Hopkins used to be voted to 4 Pro Bowls whilst additionally being named a first-team All-Pro a complete of thrice. The receiver’s time with the staff got here to an result in 2020 when the Texans made up our minds to industry him away to the Cardinals in a one-sided deal that used to be stunning on the time.Patriots in all probability occupied with Hopkins. One dark-horse touchdown spot for Hopkins could be New England. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Patriots have proven some pastime within the 30-year-old receiver. If Hopkins have been to check in New England, that may reunite him with former Bill O’Brien, however it isn’t transparent if that is a excellent factor. Hopkins stated in 2020 that he had “no relationship” along with his former head trainer. Reunion with Deshaun Watson in all probability at the desk. Although Hopkins may now not reunite with Bill O’Brien, there is a probability he could finally end up enjoying along with his previous QB. According to longtime NFL creator Aaron Wilson, Hopkins signing with the Browns is “regarded as a strong possibility.” Others groups doubtlessly occupied with Hopkins right now. The Bills and Chiefs confirmed pastime in buying and selling for Hopkins whilst he used to be nonetheless with the Cardinals, so the ones are two attainable touchdown spots, plus we’ve got the Patriots and possibly the Texans (we all know Hopkins is occupied with them, however we do not know if the pastime is mutual). According to Wilson, the Texans most likely would possibly not make a play for Hopkins. Hopkins’ asking worth is not going to be affordable. According to Russini, Hopkins will be having a look to get a freelance that is very similar to what Odell Beckham used to be given through the Ravens (OBJ were given a one-year $15 million deal that can succeed in $18 million if he hits positive incentives). Hopkins’ asking worth is most likely going to play a large section in the place he finally ends up. According to the Athletic, the Bills are thought to be a “long shot” to land Hopkins except he is prepared to decrease his asking worth. Of the 5 groups that may be right now — Houston, New England, Cleveland Buffalo and Kansas City — the Texans these days have essentially the most cap room with $16.8 million whilst the Browns and Patriots each have more or less $14 million in cap house, in line with Over the Cap. The Bills and Chiefs each have beneath $1.5 million in cap house, so they would indubitably must create some wage cap room sooner than with the ability to signal Hopkins. 3. Players in a freelance yr who’re primed for a breakout Getty Images If there is one factor that occurs nearly once a year within the NFL, it is that a participant has a breakout season all the way through a freelance yr after which makes use of that breakout season to money in all the way through unfastened company. With that during thoughts, Chris Trapasso made up our minds to try 5 avid gamers who could be primed to have a breakout season as they head into the overall yr in their contract. Let’s check out his record: 1. Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. “Shenault has a legitimate case as the NFL’s best yards-after-the-catch receiver. I’m serious. In 2021, he forced 20 missed tackles on just 63 receptions as a member of the Jaguars. Then, in 2022, he forced 15 missed tackles on a mere 27 grabs. Preposterous. He simply needs more opportunity and steady quarterback play.”2. Titans DE Teair Tart. “After seeing the field for just under 500 total snaps in his first two seasons combined in Tennessee, Tart received 520 in 2022 and gave the Titans ample return on investment with 26 pressures on 305 pass-rushing snaps, which featured nine contests with at least two pressures. Tart and Jeffery Simmons are a load on the inside of Tennessee’s defensive front. Simmons got a well-deserved extension a few months ago. Tart will be next — and the deal could come during the season.”3. Jets DE Bryce Huff. “Last year — his third season in the NFL — Huff registered 36 pressures on 173 pass-rush snaps, equivalent to a 20.8% pressure-generate rate, which extrapolated out is in the Micah Parsons range. He’s primed for a dynamic season thanks to his burst, bend, and tenacious hand work. He has the goods to beat tackles in a multitude of ways, which will spark his breakout campaign.”4. Falcons LB Mykal Walker. “Walker is the most efficient linebacker in soccer you’ve most likely by no means heard of. A former fourth-round choose from Fresno State, Walker’s manufacturing has swelled in each and every of his first…