DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Patriots interested in star receiver, but he seems to be eyeing another team

After spending the previous 3 seasons in Arizona, DeAndre Hopkins may now he headed again to the place his NFL profession began. According to the Houston Chronicle, the loose agent receiver is interested in reuniting with the Houston Texans.
Hopkins spent the primary seven seasons of his skilled profession in Houston and post some large numbers, but his time with the team ended in 2020 when the Texans determined to business him away to the Cardinals in a one-sided deal that was once stunning on the time. Hopkins nonetheless has circle of relatives in Houston, which is one reason he would be open to a reunion.
The receiver’s time in Arizona got here to an finish on Tuesday when the team formally launched him.
Adding Hopkins may if truth be told make some sense for Houston, bearing in mind the team traded away Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys in March. Although the team did signal former Rams receiver Robert Woods this offseason, they do not have a lot skilled intensity at the back of him. According to USA Today, Hopkins if truth be told visited with the Texans someday during the last week.
Hopkins will virtually indubitably be creating a loose company excursion in the approaching weeks, but at the moment, it is not precisely transparent who may be interested him. So a ways, he’s had a tepid marketplace with a number of groups — together with the Jets, Cowboys, Lions and Titans — all making it sound like they would not be interested in signing the five-time Pro Bowler. However, one darkish horse touchdown spot may be New England. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the Patriots have proven some hobby in the 30-year-old receiver.
“There are several teams, including the New England Patriots, who are interested in DeAndre Hopkins,” Russini mentioned on “Get Up.”
Patriots trainer Bill Belichick introduced 0 hints about any conceivable hobby when he was once requested about Hopkins on Wednesday.
“I’m not going to comment on players that aren’t on this team,” Belichick mentioned.
The Bills and Chiefs confirmed hobby in buying and selling for Hopkins whilst he was once nonetheless with the Cardinals, so the ones also are two attainable touchdown spots.
Hopkins’ eventual touchdown spot may come down to what quantity of money he desires. If his asking worth is low, the Chiefs would most probably be interested, but it is not going they’d cost a fortune for him. According to Russini, Hopkins will be having a look to make one thing identical to what Odell Beckham was once given by way of the Ravens (OBJ were given a one-year $15 million deal that can succeed in $18 million if he hits sure incentives).
Of the 4 groups that may be interested at the moment — Houston, New England, Buffalo and Kansas City — the Texans lately have probably the most cap room with $16.8 million, according to Over the Cap.