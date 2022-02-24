Dear Watchdog, how does GoodRx knock down the price so steeply for many drugs at the pharmacy?

Dear Watchdog:
Recently, out of curiosity, I showed a pharmacist a GoodRx discount card I had in my pocket and the price of my medicine of $105 was reduced to $16. I was stunned! I started thinking how GoodRx makes a profit, and why would a pharmacy discount their price so much just because you show them a plastic card sent to you?
I wanted to know how much the drug price varied at different pharmacies, so I did a small survey. All the pharmacies I visited couldn’t give me a price because they needed a prescription. But the fact that the same drug can cost up to five times more in one pharmacy than another – and with the use of a discount card you can get up to an 85% reduction in costs shows how distorted and dysfunctional drug pricing is.
I called GoodRx and asked how they make a profit giving away free discount cards? She hesitated, then told me she couldn’t answer that. She said the information is proprietary. There is something fundamentally wrong with the pricing of drugs in our country.
Signed, Charles L. Friedman of Dallas.
Great observations, Charles, I’ve wondered the same thing myself. From personal experience, The Watchdog has learned the key words to ask a pharmacist are “Can you check the GoodRx price, too?” I was paying double at CVS, compared to the Kroger price with GoodRx. I switched my prescription and am saving hundreds of dollars a year.
You know Charles, I admire how you traveled from store to store, trying to check prices. But in my research I learned there’s an easier way. You simply go to GoodRx.com and type in your medicine’s name. It automatically gives you the latest prices for most drugs at various stores.
I’m sorry GoodRx wouldn’t explain how their operation works, but I’ll give it a try. And I’ll also share a major problem revealed two years ago in a Consumer Reports investigation.
GoodRx appears to be among the better pharmacy discount cards. Anyone can use it. It doesn’t require insurance. It usually arrives free in the mail. So how does it make a profit?
Lauren Casparis, GoodRx vice president for communications, directed me to the company’s initial public offering statement to regulators in 2020. Here’s the company’s explanation:
GoodRx works closely with Pharmacy Benefit Managers, more commonly called PBMs. PBMs are companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers and others, according to Commonwealthfund.org. The majority of GoodRx’ revenue comes from them, the company says.
PBMs negotiate with drug manufacturers and pharmacies on drug pricing. They are the middlemen between manufacturers and retailers. Although they can be credited with lowering some drug prices, they can favor high-priced drugs because their rebates are often calculated as a percentage of the listed price. PBMs receive larger rebates for more expensive drugs.
Obviously, PBMs are controversial, and there are attempts to change the system. But so far, it hasn’t worked.
GoodRx says it earns money when a customer uses her or his GoodRx code to make a purchase. Even more money is made when the consumer becomes a repeat customer.
To be clear on this, when you use a GoodRx code, a PBM receives a portion of that. GoodRx then receives a percentage or a fixed payment from the PBM for directing the customer to that PBM’s pricing and the pharmacy, the company explains.
In other industries, these payments could be called illegal kickbacks. But in the early 1990s, Congress exempted drug companies’ rebates from federal anti-kickback laws. The thinking was that the payments could serve as a negotiating tool, according to Consumer Reports.
The mention here of Consumer Reports reminds me to tell you about GoodRx’ darkest days.
That was two years ago when Consumer Reports, which previously recommended GoodRx, revealed that the company was sharing its customers data with Google, Facebook and others.
After CR posted its findings, GoodRx announced it would stop sharing private medical information with Facebook, appointed a privacy executive and informed users how to delete their data.
The company has promised to stop sharing its users’ information and also updated its privacy policy. GoodRx credited CR for its investigation, adding, “In the course of our review, we found that in the case of Facebook advertising, we were not living up to our own standards. For this we are truly sorry, and we will do better.”
Charles, as you pointed out to me, for many people, affordable drugs is a life-or-death matter.
“Millions of Americans don’t take prescription drugs they are prescribed to improve their health because of the expense,” you told me. “If drugs were not so overpriced in many instances, we would have a healthier, more productive country and these games with discounts wouldn’t exist.”
In the Know:
Lower your drug costs. In addition to using pharmacy discount cards such as GoodRx and OptumRx, sponsored by AARP, you can:
– Request generics
– Talk to the pharmacist
– Use manufacturers’ discounts
– Understand what your insurance plan offers
– Consider opening a health savings account
Courtesy of Consumer Reports
