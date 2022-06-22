Death penalty possible in Vegas boy’s body-in-freezer case

A prosecutor stated the dying penalty will probably be considered in the case of a Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the physique in a freezer whereas preserving the boy’s mom captive.

A state court docket decide on Friday postponed Brandon Lee Toseland‘s arraignment on 10 costs together with homicide, kidnapping and little one abuse in the dying of the boy and home battery in opposition to the kid’s mom.

PREVIOUS: State says Brandon Toseland went to ‘incredible lengths’ to hide death of boy found in freezer

Toseland has been jailed without bail since his arrest on Feb. 22, after the boy’s 7-year-old sister gave her instructor notes saying her mom was being held captive and thought the lady’s brother was lifeless at Toseland’s home.

Defense legal professional Augustus Claus stated Toseland will plead not responsible.

This story was initially revealed by Ken Ritter of KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.