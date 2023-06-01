Debt ceiling bill heads to the Senate, with Schumer vowing to pass it “as soon as possible”

The debt limit deal has been passed by the House and now awaits approval by the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to pass the bill quickly to prevent a default on the nation’s debt. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has projected that the federal government could run out of funds to cover its bills by Monday, putting pressure on the Senate to act fast. In a strong bipartisan vote, the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, a 99-page bill that proposes to suspend the debt ceiling and limit government spending. Several senators are seeking to amend various portions of the bill, potentially delaying its passage. Schumer has warned of the danger of needless delay or last-minute holdups. McConnell hopes that the holdouts will agree to proceed with a final vote before the weekend if their amendments are given a vote.



