Debt ceiling talks continue as Congress goes on recess





The ongoing discussions in regards to the debt ceiling persist as Congress takes a recess, in step with a document by way of CBS News. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that he has steered his group of negotiators to paintings across the clock and collaborate with the White House till a ample settlement is reached. The newest updates on this matter are equipped by way of CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang.