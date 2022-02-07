Declan Rice waiting for Chelsea bid amid Manchester United interest

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea join race for Rice

Manchester United remain keen on signing long-term target Declan Rice in the summer, but they face fresh pressure from Chelsea, the club he supports, according to the Daily Mail.

West Ham United ace Rice is a top priority for United who are preparing for life after Paul Pogba this summer, but the 23-year-old is reportedly keen to see what level of interest, if any, exists at Chelsea.

West Ham are demanding £100 million for their prized midfielder, and the England international is in high demand, with Manchester City also monitoring then situation.

Rice was released by Chelsea aged 14 and would seemingly love a return to west London, but the Blues would need to free up space in the squad, possibly by moving on N’Golo Kante, before they can make a bid.

Manchester United face a summer rebuild but it is not yet known who their long-term manager will be following the interim spell of Ralf Rangnick.

And the Reds’ uncertainty could play into Chelsea’s hands, if they can free up funds to land the player they once released.

Getty

– Sampdoria will sign Sebastian Giovinco as a free agent to replace the injured Manolo Gabbiadini, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 35-year-old returns to Serie A from Canada, where he has been training with former club Toronto FC.

– Flamengo are hoping to secure Andreas Pereira on a permanent deal from Manchester United, reports Ekrem Konur. Pereira was loaned to the Brazilian side last summer and they have an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £17m. Flamengo officials have flown into Old Trafford to try and complete the move, but they remain hopeful of being able to cut a cheaper deal. Flamengo had previously submitted a bit of £6.8m, which United ignored.

– Boca Juniors are considering making an offer to Javier Pastore after he refused to extend his contract with Spanish side Elche, reports Ekrem Konur. The former Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Palermo midfielder could be available for Boca’s Copa Libertadores campaign should they prove successful in their quest.

– Antonio Rudiger‘s future at Chelsea continues to be shrouded in mystery with the Mirror reporting that the defender has laid out his wage demands. The paper says that the Blues have offered the Germany international — who is out of contract in the summer — £140,000 a week, but that he’s pushing for £225,000 a week.

– Carlos Tevez is in talks with DC United over a potential move to Major League Soccer after having left Boca Juniors in the summer, according to the Athletic. The former Manchester City striker has been offered a return to football by the MLS side, but it depends on whether the two parties can agree on a financial agreement.

– Liverpool are considering a move for Le Havre youngster Andy Elysee Logbo, a player dubbed “the next Romelu Lukaku” in the summer, according to Footmercato. Jurgen Klopp is said to be keeping an eye on the 17-year-old striker, who comes from the same academy that developed players such as Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet and Riyad Mahrez.