Decoding India’s draws at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

India’s girls’s and males’s hockey group will open their marketing campaign on the 2022 Commonwealth Video games in Birmingham with comparatively easy matches in opposition to Ghana on the 29th and 31st of July. Each groups needs to be in line to make the semifinals, after being drawn in comparatively beneficial swimming pools within the competitors by the Worldwide Hockey Federation on Wednesday.

Simple swimming pools

Each groups have been drawn alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The opposite group nevertheless options Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya (within the girls’s occasion) and Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland and Pakistan within the males’s occasion. With the highest two groups from the pool stage progressing to the semifinal’s India needs to be assured of constructing it.

Whereas the Indian males are the best ranked aspect in Pool B of the boys’s competitors, the ladies are the second highest ranked within the girls’s occasion – solely Olympic bronze medalists England are ranked above them of their pool.

Vital matches in opposition to England

Whereas India are anticipated to advance even when they lose a match, they are going to attempt to end on high of the desk if they’re to keep away from Australia – who’ve by no means been crushed within the males’s competitors and who’re 4 instances champions within the girls’s class.

Their greatest impediment in the way in which of that prospect would be the England aspect (world rank Four amongst girls, and world rank 7 for the boys). The lads play England on August 1 whereas the ladies play the hosts a day later.

The Indian girls’s group gamers react following their loss to Nice Britain within the girls’s hockey bronze medal match on the Tokyo Olympics. Clive Mason/Getty Photos

Whereas the boys’s group have gotten the higher of England in latest instances – most notably on the Olympic quarterfinal, the August 2 tie will likely be a little bit of a grudge match for the ladies who have been crushed 4-Three within the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics.

Reserve groups

The relative ease of their draw will likely be tempered by the truth that India is just sending a reserve cross to the competitors. The CWG is adopted somewhat over a month later by the Asian Video games – the gold medal winner of which qualifies immediately for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Therefore, India has determined to give attention to the latter occasion.

“We’ve got three groups – India senior, India A and Junior group – and we’d be sending our ‘A’ groups for the CWG this 12 months as a result of we do not need our most important gamers to hit the height simply earlier than the Asian Video games, which is extra vital,” Hockey India had stated, noting that solely a 32-day hole existed between the 2 tournaments.

Previous stars return, some in new roles

Whereas weakened, the CWG squads despatched by the India may characteristic the return of some outdated stars of the sport. Just a few gamers of the Indian males’s group who had introduced their retirement following India’s Olympic bronze win have been named within the 33-player core group probables of the Indian squad, together with drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, Birender Lakra, and SV Sunil.

Former captain Sardar Singh and ex-striker Deepak Thakur can even be again — albeit in a brand new position after they have been named coaches of the Indian males’s and girls’s group respectively.