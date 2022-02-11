Deedra Irwin talks with Elizabeth Beisel

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who’s living there now as well as someone who’s been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Please welcome biathlete Deedra Irwin to the big show.

Irwin was overcome with emotion when she secured the U.S.’s best-ever finish in the 15km individual event, but the highlight of her Games seems to have been the discovery that she can eat goldfish while being worked on by athletic staff.

Irwin and Beisel also discuss social media and Wisconsin beer.

