Deelishis Blasted Raymond Santana For Cheating & Got Dragged

There appears to be trouble in paradise between married stars Deelishis, birth name Chandra Davis a.k.a. London Charles, and her husband Raymond Santana, famous for being part of the “Exonerated Five” whose story attracted tons of public interest after being retold in Netflix’s 2019 scripted series When They See Us.

Earlier today, Deelishis jumped on Instagram and threw shots at Santana, accusing him of cheating while calling him a “narcissist.”

“I married a narcissist who is a COMPLETE liar and a cheat,” Deelishis vented on her Instagram page.

The upset wife then threatened to air Raymond out at the close of her caption,

“I’m finally ready to speak my truth… stay tuned.”

Deelishis’ Raymond Santana Grievances Have Seemingly Backfired

Deelishis’ message to her allegedly cheating husband caused a lot of fans to comment on the situation and chaos ensued. Fans accused Deelishis of “deserving” heartache after allegedly “trapping” Raymond with marriage. One Twitter user alleged that Deelishis lured Raymond away from his previous marriage and describe their marital turmoil as something she “earned.”

“Deelishis saw a sucka & got to licking. I would feel bad but considering the girls are saying he divorced his wife to marry Deelishis, this seems earned.”

Before shocking fans with news that he married Deelishis, Santana was hitched to a woman named Nekesta Samone Shelton, his long-time sweetheart, according to MadameNoire. When he went public with Deelishis in 2019, Santana denied that he was still married to Shelton after fans called out the husband for seemingly overlapping lovers.

“Ok…so first off, this picture is for all the HATERS!!! Second..NO..I AM NOT MARRIED..so stop reading those fake a** websites that get all of my info wrong. And third..thank you to all the true people who love and support me regardless..I appreciate you guys,” he wrote.

Fans still aren’t convinced their romance sparked organically, especially since Raymond and his four co-defendants; Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise, received a whopping $41 million settlement for their wrongful convictions as depicted in Netflix’s When They See Us. Folks have been accusing Deelishis of being “fake” to get close to Raymond and his fortune.

Raymond Santana Is Unbothered

As for Deelishis’ estranged husband, he’s seemingly unbothered. His most recent post showcased his well-documented weight loss and was captioned, “Can I trust you?”

Raymond and Deelishis no longer follow each other on social media and have scrubbed their Instagrams clean of all of their pictures. They tied the knot in June of 2020.

Scroll down to see some of what folks online are saying about Deelishis and her aired-out marital issues.