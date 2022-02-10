Front Page Sports

Deep Dive: Newest Thunder KZ Okpala

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


In their first and what could be only trade near the deadline, the Thunder sent Miami one second round pick to acquire forward KZ Okpala and amend conditions on their 2023 Heat first rounder on Wednesday afternoon.

The addition of Okpala officially fills out the Oklahoma City roster, barring any other trades.

While the move could’ve, and likely was, more about the conditions of their future first round selection, Okpala still has enticing upside in several areas.

Drafted out of Stanford No. 32 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Okpala has played all three of his professional seasons with Miami. Scoring just 3.7 points per contest for his career, Okpala has rarely had time put into his development, averaging no more than 12 minutes per game in any season.





