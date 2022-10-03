Deep Ellum apartments: New building in the works





The agency is seeking to construct a 17-story multifamily building at 2916 Taylor Street, nestled between S Malcolm X Boulevard and Hall Street, in the metropolis’s Deep Ellum neighborhood.

The scope of the challenge features a 13-story residential tower spanning 405,387 sq. ft; a four-story parking storage taking 159,872 sq. ft; and 10,734 sq. ft of house devoted to a residential leasing workplace and co-working on the floor flooring. The building’s fifth stage is about to incorporate amenity and pool areas protecting about 15,347 sq. ft.

The building has been named “The Ford,” and development prices have been estimated at about $123 million. ZCA Residential LLC is listed as the design agency in the submitting.

Construction is anticipated start on May 1, 2023, in keeping with the submitting, with a supply date set for May 1, 2025.

Stonelake has workplaces in Dallas, Austin and Houston. The agency can be concerned in the proposed transition of tracts positioned at Woodall Rodgers Freeway and Field Street surrounding El Fenix and Meso Maya eating places into residential and office towers in collaboration with Mike Karns.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link