Deep Ellum shooting: Dallas police release video of suspect

The seek continues to be ongoing for the suspect within the taking pictures at Bitter End on March 15, 2023.

DALLAS — Police in Dallas are requesting assist figuring out a suspect in a taking pictures at a Deep Ellum bar that left two other folks useless in March.

The division launched surveillance photos of the incident that came about at Bitter End bar on Elm Street within the early morning hours of March 15.

Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30, have been killed within the taking pictures, in line with police.

Police stated the investigation made up our minds that Gossett used to be at the patio of the bar when he used to be approached by means of the unknown suspect who then fired a couple of gunshots.

Jones, who used to be status within the bar on the time, used to be struck by means of a spherical that went via a window.

A 3rd particular person used to be additionally injured by means of a bullet fragment and used to be taken to a health center by means of a non-public car for remedy.

The video released on Wednesday displays the suspect firing photographs after which operating clear of the realm. He has no longer but been recognized as police proceed to seek for him.

As the investigation continues, Jones’ circle of relatives has filed a lawsuit in opposition to Bitter End bar, claiming that the trade didn’t be sure that “sufficient security measures, personnel, guards and patrols… as well as failing to ensure adequate access controls to prevent loitering, to reasonably ensure the safety of their premises despite being located in an area where crime is prevalent.”