Deer Park’s Applebe ready for senior season

STANDING ON THE EDGE OF THE DUGOUT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS’ RED & CHARLIE MCCOMBS FIELD ON A WARM JUNE NIGHT WAS MADISON APPLEBE.

The then-junior watched as the ultimate pitch from Deer Park starter Hannah Benavides was popped into the air and reeled in by Tabby Bailey in centerfield to seal a 1-Zero win over Converse Judson for the Class 6A State Championship.

Earlier than the ball was even caught, Applebe and the remainder of her staff had already began pouring out of the dugout onto an eventual dogpile at midfield.

“It was unreal as a result of no one thought we might do it,” she mentioned. “So, when it occurred, we had been identical to ‘we did it’.”

Now, the College of Central Florida-commit is again for her senior 12 months and because the savvy veteran of the employees. However her job is greater than about simply getting a brand new quantity within the win column each night time.

“I feel my job is to not simply get us wins however is to show the opposite three pitchers on the employees,” Applebe mentioned. “Educate them find out how to carry themselves and shake issues off.”

Final 12 months’s title for Deer Park was its third in program historical past however first since 2014. Now, the Girl Deer will try to construct off what they achieved as a bunch in 2021 and hope they’ve laid the inspiration for years to return.

“We modified the tradition and that represents how all of us got here collectively and did it ourselves,” Applebe mentioned about final season. “All of us performed for one another.”