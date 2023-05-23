Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen: Age, Career, Family, Wife Lauren Monroe, net worth and more – What’s the latest?

Rick Allen has made a name for himself in the music industry as the drummer for the British rock band Def Leppard. He joined the band in 1957 at the tender age of 15 and has been with them ever since. Over the years, Allen has contributed significantly to the band’s success with his incredible drumming skills. He’s been involved in the production of some of their most iconic albums, such as Hysteria, Pyromania, and Adrenalize. He’s also been part of numerous world tours that have given him the opportunity to entertain millions of fans worldwide.

Despite being one of the most celebrated rock drummers of all time, Rick Allen’s journey hasn’t been without challenges. In 1984 he sustained a devastating car accident that resulted in the amputation of his left arm. The accident was a severe blow to Allen’s career, but surprisingly, it didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion for music. Instead, it became a turning point that led him to adopt newer methods of drumming that utilized his right arm and legs. Allen’s persistence and resilience have shown that anything is possible, no matter how challenging it may seem.

Throughout his career, Rick Allen has amassed a significant net worth, earned through his music and entrepreneurship ventures. However, that’s not all there is to know about this incredible drummer. This article will delve deeper into Rick Allen’s life, career, family, and other aspects of his life that shaped him as a musician and entrepreneur.

Early Life and Childhood

Rick Allen was born on November 1, 1963, in Dronfield, England. He grew up in a small mining community in the city of Sheffield, South Yorkshire. At a young age, Allen had a passion for music and began playing the drums at the age of nine. Although his parents were supportive of his interest in music, they couldn’t afford to buy him a drum set. Consequently, Allen made do with improvised drums that he made from pots and pans.

His parents soon noticed his talent and passion for drums and saved money to buy him a real drum set. Allen practiced every day and joined his junior high school’s brass band, where he played the snare drum. Growing up, he was inspired by the drumming styles of drummers such as John Bonham of Led Zeppelin, Phil Collins of Genesis, and Keith Moon of The Who.

Career

Rick Allen’s career as a drummer began in 1978 when he joined the British rock band Def Leppard. At the time, he was just 15 years old, and his parents had to sign a consent form since he was underage. Allen’s incredible drumming skills quickly earned him a place among the band’s original members. He played on all of their albums and was involved in the production of some of their most iconic songs. Some of his best-known drumming performances include the songs “Photograph,” “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Armageddon It,” and “Hysteria.”

Unfortunately, Allen’s career took a hiatus in 1984 when he was involved in a terrible car accident. While driving his Corvette Stingray, he lost control of the car and collided with a wall. The impact was so severe that it resulted in the amputation of his left arm. The accident was a massive blow to Allen’s career, but it didn’t deter him from pursuing his passion for music.

After his accident, Allen became determined to continue playing the drums, and he developed a special drumming kit that allowed him to play with one arm. He used a combination of his right arm, legs, and pedals to play the drums. His new technique allowed him to continue performing with Def Leppard and even to play more complex drumming patterns and solos.

Post-Accident Career

Following his injury, Rick Allen became a symbol of resilience and determination, inspiring people worldwide with his story. He resumed his role as Def Leppard’s drummer in 1986 and has continued to perform with the band ever since. Despite initial skepticism over his ability to play the drums with one arm, Allen has managed to prove his critics wrong and become even better than before. His comeback has not only earned him the respect of his fans but has also inspired countless people worldwide.

Allen has not limited his involvement in music to just playing the drums. He has also contributed to the creation of albums by other artists such as Grace Jones, Krokus, and Tesla. Additionally, he has a booming career in the world of entrepreneurship, with ventures that cut across several sectors of the economy.

Business Ventures

Rick Allen’s entrepreneurial ventures began in 1993 when he co-founded the Raven Drum Foundation with his wife, Lauren Monroe. The Foundation’s primary mission is to support programs and initiatives that help people overcome adversity, trauma, and physical disabilities through the use of music and arts. Through the foundation, Allen has been able to reach out to many communities and help make a positive impact on people’s lives.

Additionally, Allen has invested in several personal business ventures. In 1995, he co-founded Drum Workshop Inc., a brand that manufactures drums and other percussion instruments for professional drummers. The company has become popular worldwide, and its products have been used by many famous drummers.

Allen’s other business ventures include a clothing line, a restaurant chain, and a vineyard. He’s also involved in numerous humanitarian initiatives and has used his platform and resources to help people in need. Allen’s business ventures have not only helped to build his wealth but have also given him an opportunity to create a positive impact on people’s lives.

Family and Personal Life

Rick Allen has been married twice. His first marriage was to Stacey Godwin, with whom he had a daughter named Lauren Shane Allen. Allen and Godwin’s marriage ended in divorce. The drummer later married his current wife, Lauren Monroe, in 2003. The couple has been together ever since and is still going strong.

Allen has always been passionate about motorbikes, and he owns an impressive collection. He’s also involved in philanthropic work and has been recognized for his efforts in helping people with disabilities and other challenges. In 2020, he was honored with the Spirit of Music Award by the T.J. Martell Foundation in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the music industry and philanthropy.

Net Worth

Rick Allen’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. He’s earned his wealth through his music career, business ventures, and investments. With more than four decades as a drummer for Def Leppard, Allen has been one of the most prolific and successful drummers of our time. Additionally, his business ventures, including Drum Workshop Inc. and the Raven Drum Foundation, have helped to grow his wealth and influence.

Conclusion

Rick Allen is a testament to the resilience and determination of the human spirit. His journey from a young boy playing drums with pots and pans to becoming a world-renowned drummer is an inspiration to many. Allen’s life and career have been marked by challenges and obstacles, but he’s never given up on his dreams. The loss of his arm could have easily ended his career, but his tenacity and resourcefulness enabled him to continue playing the drums even better than before.

Aside from his contributions to the world of music, Allen’s humanitarian work and philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact on many people’s lives. He’s an inspiration to many and a true legend in the music industry. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.



