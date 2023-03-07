U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Baghdad Tuesday for an unannounced visit to Iraq.

He issued a commentary announcing he is there “to reaffirm the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in September 2021. Olivier DOULIERY / Getty Images



Austin is the perfect score cupboard reputable to visit Iraq for the reason that starting of the Biden management.

The prevent was once stored secret till he landed for safety causes.

It got here kind of two weeks earlier than the 20 th anniversary of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Austin is in the course of a multi-nation visit to the area.

— This is a growing tale. Please test again for extra on it.

