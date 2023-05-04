Deion Patterson, Atlanta shooting suspect, captured after Midtown hospital attack





On Wednesday, a person named Deion Patterson allegedly shot and killed a girl and injured 4 different ladies at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Patterson had develop into agitated whilst looking forward to an appointment and opened hearth after pulling out a handgun. He then left the construction and allegedly stole an unattended truck from a gasoline station prior to using to close by Cobb County. Atlanta police gained an alert that the car’s registration number plate used to be noticed close to a facility just about the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark. After 8 hours of looking and more than one conceivable sightings of the suspect reported to police, Patterson used to be arrested at a condominium complicated in Cobb County with out incident. The arrested used to be made through an undercover officer who referred to as for backup after confronting Patterson. The injured sufferers have been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, with 3 in important situation and one in solid situation as of Wednesday night. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized the deceased sufferer as Amy St. Pierre, an worker of theirs. Patterson’s circle of relatives has been cooperating with government, together with his mom telling CBS associate WANF that her son suffered from psychological sickness. Patterson had minimum touch with the Atlanta Police Department previous to the shooting. He entered the U.S. Coast Guard in July 2018 and used to be discharged in January 2023.