Deion Sanders ‘Ashamed’ After Patriots Only NFL Team To Draft HBCU Product





New England drafted Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round Sean T. McGuire





The New England Patriots on Saturday selected Isaiah Bolden with a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it made him the lone player from an HBCU to be drafted this year.

Bolden, a cornerback out of Jackson State, was recognized for that by his former college coach Deion Sanders. However, while Sanders was happy New England tabbed Bolden worthy of the 245th overall selection, he wasn’t pleased that Bolden was the lone HBCU product to hear his name called.

“So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u,” Sanders tweeted Saturday evening. “I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU.”

See more So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I’m truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I’m ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn’t find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. pic.twitter.com/BfEm3zIGPH



— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 30, 2023

There were four players from HBCUs selected in last year’s NFL draft including James Houston, who also played under Sanders at Jackson State.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Bolden ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. He started his career at Florida State before transferring to Jackson State to play for Sanders. Patriots fans can learn more about Bolden and all the Patriots draftees here.